MacBook Pro 2017 Release Date and Specs Available

Apple wants what’s best for its customers and it waited for the release of Intel’s latest Kaby Lake processors in order to use them for the upcoming MacBook Pro 2017. There will be a major boost in the performance of the SSD, and let’s not forget that Intel’s next micro-architecture will also bring Speed Shift technology and thermals.

Reviewers who tested Skylake laptops – even Apple’s 12-inch MacBook and 15-inch MacBook Pro featuring Touch Bar, and Kaby Lake laptops and they were impressed with the performance of the processor and SSD. Intel has produced the new Kaby Lake using a 14-nanometer manufacturing process technology, which, in combination with a new graphics architecture, has managed to achieve an improved performance in 3D graphics and 4K video playback.

Recently, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will start the mass production of the MacBook Pros 2017 in the third quarter. He also claimed that the upcoming laptop will be released in a 15-inch variant that will support 32GB of RAM and its mass production will begin this fall.

Currently, the Cupertino tech giant is selling a smaller version with a 13-inch display, but only the larger variant comes with touch bar. Fans who are interested in buying the 13-inch MacBook Pro will pay $1,800, while the 15-inch variant that’s powered by Intel’s Core i7 2.7GHz quad-core processor and supports 512GB of storage costs $2,800.

When Apple launched the current MacBook Pro laptops, fans were disappointed that the company has used Intel’s sixth-generation Skylake chips. But they appreciated the new additions: retina display, Touch Bar, Touch ID, USB-C ports, as well as a new Force Touch trackpad.

The giant manufacturer is full of ideas, and if what Bloomberg said is true, then soon we’ll hear the confirmation about the development of a new chip that will enable notebooks to perform key tasks such as installing updates, or synchronizing calendar events and appointments, even if the display is not in use.