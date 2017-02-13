How to Make Amazon’s Alexa Kid-Proof

Most likely the creators of the Amazon Alexa assistant tried to anticipate any issue that might appear and to offer a solution for it. However, most likely they didn’t anticipate that their product would be a nightmare for parents! If you check the reviews of the smart home system designed by the Amazon team, you will see that many people describe it as such, since people encounter lots of issues with it because of their children.

The most often encountered problems were related to the fact that kids have undeveloped vocabularies and minds, and the devices can misinterpret and miscommunicate, leading even to purchases in your name. One of the most famous cases that surfaced is that of Megan Neitzel, in Dallas, TX, who received an Echo Dot as a gift. However, the order was placed by her daughter, aged 6, who asked Alexa for cookies and a dollhouse. As such, the assistant ordered 4 pounds of cookies, plus the Kidcraft Dollhouse, which costs $170.

So what’s there to do about it? Well, there are some simple tips you can follow: