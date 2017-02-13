Mass Effect Andromeda Comes With Awesome Side Quests

It seems that Bioware has learned some lessons from Dragon Age: Inquisition. The developing company has assured the fans of Mass Effect: Andromeda that the game will come with some “meaningful” side quests. The developer has added that it was inspired from other games such as “The Witcher” series, which have been praised for their side stories.

Fabrice Condominas, the producer of Mass Effect: Andromeda, has mentioned that Bioware is approaching the “completionist” aspect of the game a bit differently than other games. Condominas added that it is very important for the company to make sure that the quantity of scope doesn’t downgrade the quality of whatever it is working on.

We are pretty sure that the Mass Effect fans are waiting for this game and everyone hopes that it will be a blast. Let’s just hope that the hype will not end soon after the release of the game, as it happened with other hyped games such as The Division.

We remind you that before the release of The Division, everyone was talking about it and how good it will be. Unfortunately, it seems that this game has not lasted two months until the hype was over, when players have already started leaving it. Let’s just hope that the developers will bring something new to this upcoming game and it will attract even more players to it after they’ll notice how awesome it is. Because if they will get bored fast, they will criticize the game on forums and they will influence other gamers to not buy it.

Mass Effect: Andromeda will be released on March 21, 2017 in North America and on March 23, 2017 in Europe. The game will be available for Windows PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.

Will you purchase the Mass Effect: Andromeda once it will be released? On what platform will you play it?