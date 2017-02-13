Mozilla Firefox 51.0 APK Update

In the battle of browsers for Android devices, you’re likely to find many contenders. But, similar to desktop web browsers, the choice usually comes down to either Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

With the latter offering a no-tracking option, you’d probably go for it than Google’s Chrome. No one wants their every move watched, even when the intention behind it is good. This is probably why Mozilla is voted the Most Trusted Internet Company for Privacy. So if you want your browsing habits kept private and concealed from prying eyes, you should download and install Firefox.

Got one already? Then you should upgrade to the latest APK version Firefox 51.0 (2015466281). The latest update offers bug fixes and improvements on performance. Fast and smart will become faster and smarter once the upgrade is complete.

The APK file was uploaded last January 25, 2017, with a file size of 36.30MB. You must have this much storage space if you want to upgrade to Firefox’s latest version. You also need to have an operating system of Android 4.0.3+ (Ice Cream Sandwich, API 15) and later. This requirement shouldn’t be too hard to comply with.

How to download Firefox 51.0 (2015466281) APK

You have two options available:

Download APK from a secure source Update directly from Google Play

Between the two, the latter is more convenient. But the choice is really up to you. Regardless of which option you choose, you’re sure to enjoy Firefox’s private web browsing feature.

Do Not Track was made available in version 42. It’s designed to block any tool or element on the web that will track your browsing habits. Anything that will compromise your privacy will be deactivated automatically when this feature is activated. Open an incognito tab or browse normally and you’re guaranteed private web browsing.

Before Firefox 51.0 (2015466281), there was Mozilla Firefox 50.1.0 build that has the same Do Not Track feature.