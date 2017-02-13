PS4 Slim Bundles Discounted to $250 For a Limited Time

Occasionally, Sony is offering discounts on its products, and this time, the company is hoping to lure the fans of Uncharted 4 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, by dropping the prices of the bundles for PS4 down to $250.

The PS4 was launched in November 2013 and its release price was US$399.99. Later, in September 2016, Sony has released the PS4 Slim 500GB for $299 and fans who missed the Black Friday offer will now spend only $250 on the Uncharted 4 PS4 bundle with a 500GB system, the game and a download code for Modern Warfare Remastered, or they can opt for the Walmart Infinite Warfare PS4 bundle with a white system and a controller of the same color.

It seems that the PS4 Slim is not selling that well, because there’s a newcomer in town, the PS4 Pro, which is able to run at 4.2 teraflops (compared to 1.84 teraflops which was supported by the original PS4) and it’s powered by an octa-core AMD Jaguar processor clocked at 2.1GHz (increased from 1.6GHz).

If you want to play Uncharted 4 or Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare on a PS4 Slim console, then you should take advantage of this deal that will expire on February 25. PS4 Slim is the 2016 variant of the original PS4, which is 40 percent smaller (288 x 265x39mm) and 25 percent lighter (2.1Kg), so it’s more compact than before. Also, it offers a quieter performance and the distracting LED strip has been removed.

The cons of the PS4 Slim are: no second variant with a 1TB disk, it lacks the UHD Blu-ray drive that the Xbox One S has, and it has a DualShock 4 controller with a 800mAh battery whose life is mediocre. But at least the controller transmits data over USB and it eliminates lag.