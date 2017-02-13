Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge Battery Life Problems with Android Nougat

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge were two of the best Android smartphones that have been released in 2016. The devices came with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box, but it seems that, recently, an Android 7.0 Nougat update has also been released for these handsets.

The new Android 7.0 Nougat update promised to bring many new improvements and features to the device, but it seems that it also brought some serious issues. According to some tests that PhoneArena has made on these two devices, the battery life has been reduced by 10% since they’ve received the Android 7.0 Nougat.

We have to mention that the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge have been known to come with good battery life, which was lasting an entire day even if users were heavily using the internet or media.

The Android 7.0 Nougat comes with a major visual overhaul, which clearly makes the battery life end sooner than expected. However, even if the update makes the user interface look better and run faster and smoother than before, at the same time, it reduces the battery life and, as most of you already know, a smartphone without a long lasting battery is useless.

In the first test the, Galaxy S7 running on Android 7.0 Nougat was able to stay alive for about 6 hours. However, the same device running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow was able to run for about 6 hours and 37 minutes before the battery died. This clearly shows a difference of 9.4%, which, in our opinion, is a lot.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S7 Edge running on Android 7.0 Nougat has scored 6 hours and 35 minutes, while the same device running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow scored 7 hours and 10 minutes, which makes a difference of 8.1%.

However, the company has already pushed the stability updates on the Android 7.0 Nougat, but it seems that these are not enough and they need to work harder to take care of this problem.