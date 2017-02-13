WhatsApp 2.17.60 BETA Available to Download for Android devices

The latest WhatsApp STABLE version that has been released for Android OS has brought a new feature that allows you to enable the two-step verification option. Thanks to this new option, more security is added to your WhatsApp account.

In other words, when you will want to activate your WhatsApp account on a new phone, you will also have to insert the personalized six-digit password that you’ve written after enabling the two-step verification option.

There are also more and more rumors which are suggesting that the WhatsApp application will soon allow you to make Video Calls to two or more users at the same time. In fact, this feature will be called “Video Conference” and if rumors will prove to be right, it will firstly be released for Android OS, followed by iOS and Windows 10 Mobile.

However, today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp 2.17.60 BETA version that has been released for Android devices. Unfortunately, this new BETA version comes only with bug fixes and stability improvements to the application and doesn’t add any new feature.

Since this is a BETA version of the application, you won’t be able to install it on your Android device if you are not a WhatsApp BETA tester on the official Android store. In order to become a WhatsApp BETA Tester, open this Google Play Store webpage and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button.

After doing this, you will just need to open the Google Play Store, search for WhatsApp 2.17.60 BETA and tap the “INSTALL” button to start the installation process. We remind you that since this version of the application is currently in BETA phase, you might find some bugs and other issues, which should be reported to the developers as soon as possible.

This way you will help the developers find and solve bugs faster, making sure that when a new WhatsApp version will be released, all problems will be gone.