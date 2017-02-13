WhatsApp Status Stories Format Spotted on Latest iOS Version

It seems that the WhatsApp Status Feature will receive an “overhaul” sometime soon, as reports are suggesting that “Snapchat-style” Stories will be released for this application. This clone of Snapchat will be appreciated by users who will want to share mood-setting pictures and videos.

WABetaInfo has mentioned in a tweet that the new feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp BETA version that has been released for iOS. It seems that thanks to the new feature, you are now able to share photos and videos in the Status, which will also disappear after 24 hours.

The mentioned feature has been spotted in WhatsApp BETA version 2.17.4 and later in the version for iOS. We have to remind you that this feature has been expected since November 2016, when rumors regarding this new option started appearing. We have to mention that WABetaInfo has also posted a screenshot showing the new “Status” message that informs you about the number of users who have viewed it.

The new WhatsApp “Status” message comes with a sign icon with a broken circular outline, which is similar to the one for Instagram Stories. The WhatsApp Status can be made private, which means that you will also have an option for tweaking the privacy settings.

There are also rumors which are saying that the WhatsApp application will soon receive the “Video Conference” feature. As you’ve probably already guessed, the “Video Conference” feature will allow you to make Video Calls to two or more WhatsApp friends at the same time.

This new feature will surely attract some new users to the application, but at the same time, we’re not sure how well it will function without using a Wi-Fi internet connection. However, maybe the developers will find a way to reduce the mobile data in order to make the feature work with 3G-4G mobile connections.