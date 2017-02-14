Adobe Flash Player Best Alternatives for Its Replacement

There are a lot of people who are dying to move away from the Flash player irrespective of the fact that Adobe has released a new version of the software, namely the Flash Player 24. Taking into account that the software has encountered a lot of security issues and vulnerabilities, it is not surprising that a lot of tech enthusiasts are eager to replace the software with some better alternatives. We’ve come up with a list of worthy replacements which will instantly make you forget about security issues and vulnerabilities.

HTML5

HTML5 has quickly replaced the faulty Flash Player as the most popular form of delivering content on the web and despite its surge in popularity there are still some fans of Flash which still want to use the software taking into account there are some products out there which still prefer Flash in favor of other software.

Giant software developers such as Google removed the Flash Player for Chrome 56 and the team made a statement a few years back stating that Flash will completely disappear from their browser taking into account that their main competitor Apple doesn’t want to do anything with the Flash player.

Lightspark

Lightspark is an open-sourced version of the Flash Player and was written in C/C++. The software runs on Linux and has the option to be coded by anyone who desires to do so via its GitHub page. The current version comes with the name of 0.7.2 and its last update was seen in 2013.

Four years have passed ever since the program was updated and taking that detail into account, one should expect that some content on the web will not run under this software.

GNU Gnash

This software was designed exclusively to play SWF files and can function as a standalone player when it comes to desktops and devices which are embedded as browser plug-ins. This software is part of the GNU Project which means that it’s free to use and open source.

It does not support SWF versions 8 and 9 to some extent taking into account the fact that the last update happened somewhere in 2012.