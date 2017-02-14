Google Chrome Alternatives for 2017 You Might Never Know Existed

Google is a popular web browser not only for its speed and easy-to-use features. It is also the one of the commonly used browsers. But there are other available web browsers out there worth checking out. Sometimes, your browser lags or you just can’t connect that you wish there were other options. The good news is that there are. It’s just a matter of having an idea of what features they have.

Tor Browser

This is a secure browser that ensures more privacy when searching the internet. It can be used on Mac OS X, Linux and Windows without having to install software. Tor can also be saved on a USB flash drive and used immediately. Moreover, it comes with a pre-installed browser that protects the user’s anonymity.

Vivaldi Web Browser

If you want a browser that you can customize the way you want it to be, this free browser allows you to write note and add a screen shot as well. For researches who have the habit of opening too many windows, Vivaldi has tab tiling and tab stacking features to organize multiple tabs in one. Consequently, you can have multiple desktops you can switch with just a single click.

Ghost Browser

If you are one user who have multiple accounts, this browser allows for color coding tabs by isolating cookie jars for running multiple sessions. This is the perfect choice for people working in social media, design and web development. Ghost browser allows you to log in to several accounts simultaneously without having to switch from one account to another.

Aloha Browser

This is a free and fast browser that lets you surf in private. Designed for mobile devices, Aloha offers unlimited VPN so you can browse incognito. By using is, you need not worry about leaving your tracks, that is, it does not log nor share your activity with a third party.

Mozilla Firefox

An open source and free web browser released in 2002, Firefox is available for desktop, Android and iOS. It can sync with your other devices using your Firefox account. You can access your bookmarks, history and even open tabs from your desktop. If you want a fast and personal web browser, you can upgrade to Firefox.

Edge

At first, it was Internet Explorer. Today, it is now called Edge. Built to replace Internet Explorer, this browser is a faster and far much better type than its predecessor and its competitors. It has a different rendering compared to Chrome. Works best in Windows 10, Edge is the perfect pick if you are a Windows user.

UC Browser

For users who are into downloading videos and music, this free and fast browser is worth a try. It does not consume much data and also have key features to boast about. These include night mode, smooth user experience, ad blocking and Facebook mode that prevents lagging even if your internet connection is slow.

With the Google Chrome alternatives, you can maximize your web browsing experience and get the most of surfing the internet.