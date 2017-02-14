Google Chrome APK Update Download – What You Need to Know

It might be easy for Android users to install apps via Play Store. However, there are times when it is better to get an app by downloading the APK file. This happens when a particular app is not officially available for your mobile device.

Chrome APK files are installation packages for Android devices, which Google would use to bring apps to Android and other compatible devices. In some countries, there are difficulties in licensing for specific apps, making it unavailable to look for updates from the Play Store. Other circumstances include older Android devices not able to get the official android update. Thus, it would be difficult to install an app officially from the Play Store.

However, the problem would involve the source of the Google Chrome APK files, which sometimes can be daunting to trust any website out there. This is because APK files are often the source of malwares in mobile devices. So, it is very important to take note of the sites that you would trust. APKMirror is a safe website to get your APK files from.

The only thing that Android users need to do in order to install the APK files is to change the security settings of the device. This means that you need to allow installation of files from Unknown Sources. Otherwise, you can’t possibly install this type of file.

For this reason, you have to copy the Google Chrome APK file from the computer to your mobile device using a USB connector. Then, you need to tap the APK file after transferring it to your smartphone. A dialog box will then pop up to let you confirm if you really want to install this type of file. Try to read what the app really wants to do upon installation. If you trust the intention of the developer of the app, then you are good to go.