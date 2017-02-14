Google Chrome Update Download Available with VR Content Support Soon

The Google Chrome browser has recently received an update and it seems that the tech giant has developed a new web feature for the program. Now Chrome will be able to support VR content directly on the web, which is a major development for people who love VR. What this means is that you will not be needing another app or YouTube for experiencing VR content anymore.
You can simply open the Chrome browser, go to a website that offers such content and experience it immediately. If you also have a phone that supports Daydream and Daydream View, you will be able to immerse yourself completely in this type of content. The only thing that remains your responsibility is to browse all the available VR experiences, enter it and place the phone on the Daydream View headset.
On the blog post Google published we could find out that even if you don’t own a headset, you can experience the VR type of content on any PC or phone, and you can interact with it with the help of a finger or a mouse.
Definitely, the VR trend is catching up with more and more people, and Google seem to try hard not to miss this train. They are struggling to make this type of content accessible to everyone, on every possible device, an effort that only deserves our thanks. Adding this feature on Chrome is part of the process and it does indeed make everything easier. Moreover, since you don’t need to use and download extra apps, you also save some space on your phone. All in all, it seems that the team had an excellent idea when coming up with this update, so you might as well go for the best and enjoy it on any device you can!