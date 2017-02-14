Google Play Store Trumps Apple’s App Store In Terms of Fluidity

Tech people have always regarded the battle between Google’s Play Store versus the Apple App Store as one of the most interesting ones in terms of which platforms goes home with the big prize and fans are inclined to tilt the scales towards Google.

A lot of Apple fans will bet their lives that Apple is the best platform app there whilst those who run Android on their devices are inclined to proved otherwise as Google Play offers some amazing services and features which will not be overcome anytime soon. We’ve come up with a couple of features which clearly make a statement in terms of Google Play Store will win the race against Apple’s App Store at any given time.

Android Apps Come At Lower Prices

Android apps are not only cheaper than Apple ones but some of the best ones even come free of charge. They have the same functionality and quality-wise there are no observable differences between them but the low price and sometimes free apps are too hard to let go.

Android Apps Are Easy to Find

Google has amazing search algorithms and will query through the list of words entered in the description and titles. App Store runs specifically on keywords which have to be manually entered in order to conduct a search. Google has offered more convenience and ease of use in terms of finding those apps.

Android Apps Are Dev-Friendly

Apple’s App Store comes with developers which are asking a big price for their apps and they are extremely critical about their products. Quality is maintained however in some aspects but there are some downsides. Apps for Android are never rejected from the platform as it happens with Apple developers.

Google Runs Smoother on Multiple Platforms

There are a lot of differences between Apple’s products irrespective of the fact that they run on the same software as one cannot run the same apps from both an iPhone and Ipad. One has to access the respective apps from each device separately if they desire to have the same ones on their devices.