GTA 6 to be Available in 2018

We are getting closer and closer to the four-year anniversary of the release of the extremely successful Grand Theft Auto 5 installment. Basically, it overcame any previous record when it comes to the sales of a video game, and the online version is still being played by millions of fans.
Even so, gamers worldwide are wondering when they will get the chance to play the next game in the franchise. Needless to say, the market abounds in rumors and speculation about the release of the GTA 6 game. On the other hand, Rockstar Games, the development studio, didn’t confirm, nor infirm this information.
The latest rumor that got everybody hyped about the game is the fact that GTA 6 might be released in 2018. And it makes sense, if you have a look at the chronology of the previous installments, which appeared at 4-5 years away from each other: GTA San Andreas in 2004, GTA 4 in 2008, GTA 6 in 2013. However, now Rockstar Games are also working on the other successful franchise, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is said to be the next release in 2017.
The setting and the location are also details that got fans wondering. They believed for a long period of time that the next game would take place in London, but Dan Houser, who works at Rockstar, declared in 2013 in an interview for The Guardian that the studio will most likely not choose this location. Another rumored possibility is Tokyo, since the team trademarked the title GTA: Tokyo.
Last but not least, some people think that GTA 6 will come with a feminine lead character, which would be a first in the history of the franchise. However, Dan Houser was kind of vague when talking about this, saying that they have to find the right game.
No Comments