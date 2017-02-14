How to Install Mozilla Firefox on Windows

Want to install Mozilla Firefox on your PC?

Doing so may not be as quick as when you install it on your Android or iOS device, but it’s not that difficult either. There are just some things you need be aware of.

System Requirements

The latest version to date is Firefox 51.0.1, which can be installed in both 32-bit and 64-bit Windows operating systems (OS). The 32-bit builds are supported by Windows XP SP2, Windows Server 2003 SP1, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10. But the 64-bit build is only supported by Windows 7 and higher.

With the OS out of the way, check if you meet the recommended hardware – a processor of Pentium 4 or something newer that supports SSE2, RAM size of a minimum 512MB, and a hard drive space of 200MB.

How to download and install Mozilla Firefox on Windows

Open any existing browser, such as IE or Edge, and visit the Firefox download page. Click on the Free Download button to initiate the download of the browser’s installer. Start the installation process once the download is complete.

If you’re using IE or Edge, a notification bar will appear at the bottom of the page that says Run. Click on it to start the installation process.

If you’re using Chrome, a notification bar will appear at the bottom of the page that bears the filename of the installer. Click on it to start the installation process.

If you’re using other browsers, you may need to save the installer file first and then open the downloaded file.

Follow whatever on-screen instruction that will appear. Once you see the Firefox icon on your desktop, installation is complete.

When you first launch the browser, you may be prompted to set it as your default browser. Choose wisely. Make sure to keep Firefox updated to the latest version.