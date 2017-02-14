Microsoft Edge Download Available with Security Update After Web-Based Attacks

Microsoft is always trying to improve their Edge browser in terms of security to make sure that there is no breach for cyber-attackers to exploit. Cross-site scripting web attacks have been a constant threat for browser developers and Microsoft released a statement that Content Security Policy Level 2 support is going to hit somewhere in April.
There is a lot of security improvements aimed to protect the Windows 10 shops against attackers and IT professionals have worried about the activity of a lot of users. There is a common concern that users are visiting websites which are compromised or downloading third party software which only install malicious software which will eventually lead to the loss of private information.
The Windows 10 Creators Update will allow the Edge browser to support CSP2 which is a common tool for developers to ward off cyber-attacks. One example of such attacks which has grown to an alarming concern is content injection in which legitimate content on a website which bears the trusted mark will be filled with malicious content.
Cross-site scripting attacks are somewhat similar but they involve a totally different set of web applications. CSP2 is aimed to ward off such attacks and enable browsers which run it to approve the contests of such websites before it begins to load.
The code of a certain page is paired with values called “nonces” which act as tokens for the browser to approve. The ones which have these embedded tokens will begin to load the browser. If not, it will not. The browser will treat such websites as compromised and will not begin to open them.
Taking into account that Microsoft Edge will be available to do such tasks; the browser will protect users which are under these attacks without them even noticing it doing so. Taking into account that web-based attacks are getting more serious and complicated to deal with, it is important for users to take all means of precaution when visiting certain websites. If one has a feeling that there is something wrong with it do not install any apps it asks you to do in order to stay protected.