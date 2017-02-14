Moto Z Gets you a Free Moto Mod for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a pretext to spend money on gifts with which lovers try to impress their partners. Some buy flowers or chocolate, while others are gadget maniacs and they’re happy if someone spoils them with a new phone. Motorola is taking advantage of the love event and runs a new deal that will lure customers to buy any of the members of the Moto Z family.

If you or your girlfriend or boyfriend is fan of the Moto Z, Moto Z Force or Moto Z Play, then now it’s the right time to make a purchase. If you order any of the aforementioned phones from Motorola’s online store, you will receive a free Moto Mod, which, usually, it’s very expensive. So, the three eligible Moto Mods that will be offered for free are:

– Hasselblad True Zoom: $299;

– Moto Insta-Share Projector: $299;

– JBL SoundBoost Speaker: $79.

Hasselblad True Zoom or the Moto Insta-Share Projector will be available to those who will buy either the Moto Z or the Moto Z Force. The former will attach to the phone via magnets, and it will switch the stock camera to a version that will support a convenient 10x zoom. The latter will transform the phone into a projector and will instantly turn any flat surface into a 70-inch big screen on the fly. The JBL SoundBoost Speaker will be available only to those who will buy the Moto Z Play and this mod will give the phone a boost with powerful stereo sound.

It’s good to know that this deal includes both Verizon and unlocked models and shipping is free on all orders. Motorola’s deal for Valentine’s Day will end on February 15 at 12:00PM ET, but supplies may not last that long if there will be many orders. The good news is that the Verizon models are expected to get Nougat by the end of March.