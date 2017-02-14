Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro up for Grabs With Latest Improvements

If you like smartphone related news, you are in for a treat as the latest news bring information of a lot of fresh smartphones that have just been released or are going to be very soon. Starting off with Samsung, we are pleased to announce that the Korean giant has begun to take in pre-orders for its latest device, the Galaxy C9 Pro. The Galaxy C9 Pro from Samsung is a device that users have been able to see for the first time last month, when it was unveiled. Additionally, Chinese consumers have had the opportunity of grabbing one of these ever since it was released back in October 2016.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro specifications

The newest Samsung release features Android 6.0 Marshmallow;

It comes with a full HD AMOLED screen which measures 6 inches and features a max resolution of 1920 x 1080;

Under the hood, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC, which is an octa core chip;

The RAM capacity is high up there with the best of them, specifically 6 GB;

For those enthusiastic about taking pictures, Samsung has packed in a 16 MP rear camera, but also a 16 MP front facing shooter.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

From the Korean manufacturer we move to the Chinese one, Xiaomi. Xiaomi has come out with a brand new device in the form of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X model, which features a similar Snapdragon 625 processor, courtesy of Qualcomm. There is also a 5.5 inch display, and a huge battery unit. The battery is way above what most manufacturers include in their smartphone, so if nothing else, Redmi Note 4X is surely your top choice when it comes to uptime. The battery unit has a 4100 mAh capacity. If you are interested in this model, you can snatch it starting with the 14th of February.

Asus Zenfone 3S Max

Last but certainly not least, we have the Zenfone 3S Max, a device that was already launched in India and features an even bigger 5000 mAh battery unit. In addition to the battery, it comes with 3 GB of RAM and an octa core processing unit that has clocked cores at 1.5 GHz. This device comes with the smallest screen out of them all, only 5.2 inches, but it’s HD and features 2.5D curved glass.