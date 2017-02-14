Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Available at MWC 2017 – What We Know So Far?

People have already started the countdown for the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event that is going to take place this year. Tech aficionados all over the world are holding their breath over what news will the event bring, and one of the most anticipated move is the release of the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Tab S3.

There are lots of rumors circulating about this new product, so let’s have a look at what it’s supposed to bring. According to the speculations, the tablet will come in two different versions: one with an 8-inches screen, and the other with a 9.7 inches one. The device will supposedly have an AMOLED display and a resolution of 2048×1536 pixels. However, a listing on the GFX Bench that appeared last month showed that the Samsung device will have in the end a 9.6 inches Full HD display.

There were lots of rumors concerning the processor and the RAM that would be included on the tablet, but a leak we got in January suggested that we will see 3GB RAM. As to the processor, it is not sure yet whether Samsung will go for an Exynos 8890 one or a Snapdragon 820 model. The latest leak, however, claims that the winning match is the Snapdragon 820 and 4 GB RAM.

About the storage, all rumors agree the tablet will offer 32 GB internal memory, which can be extended up to 128 GB or 256 GB, depending on what source you choose to believe.

Apparently, the Galaxy Tab S3 camera will be an 8 MP one (the back one), while the front one will only offer 2 MP. The latest speculations suggest that the product will have a 12 MP rear snapper, and the front one will be 5 MP. Moreover, both of them should support Full HD video shooting.