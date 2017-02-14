Sony Smartphone Codenamed Pikachu Appeared Online

Cute yellow creature from Pokemon game, Pikachu, was a source of inspiration to Sony, as a smartphone with its name has just appeared on GFXBench’s website. The device is one of the upcoming midrangers that Sony will release in the near future, alongside flagships with 4K displays and upgraded cameras of 23MP.

At this year’s MWC, Sony will come with five new devices, flagships and midrangers. Earlier this month, pictures of three different Xperia models have leaked, one of them featuring a prominent selfie camera with a LED flash and supporting 4GB of RAM. Previous reports suggested that in 2017, Sony will launch two Xperia phones with a 5.5-inch display: one supporting a 4K (2160 x 3840 pixels) resolution that will succeed the Xperia Z5 Premium, while the other will have a QHD (1440 x 2560 pixels) resolution. There are no other known details about them, but if you’re patient and wait until February 27, Sony will finally reveal them.

The latest leaked phone is codenamed Pikachu and it was spotted on graphics benchmarking utility GFXBench’s website. Fans know it under two different names, G3112 and Hinoki, as the specs seem to be identical, so we’re talking about the same phone.

According to listed specs, Pikachu will sport a 5-inch 720p display, it will be powered by a octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor that will be backed by 3GB of RAM, while the rear camera will be 21MP. The resolution is indeed very high, but it remains to be seen if the real-life images will be of a high quality, because the features are standard: autofocus, face detection, flash, HDR photo and touch focus.

In the GFX listing, Pikachu was revealed with usual connectivity features such as WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC, and its list of sensors includes an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor. It’s not sure if the device will come with Marshmallow or Nougat out of the box.