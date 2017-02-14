Use a Jailbreak iOS Version for a Longer Time

Because of the fact that Apple modifies their operating system on every update, hackers can release jailbreaks more rarely. So if you are using a jailbroken system of the iOS 10.2 version, you can lose the update and the jailbreak in the moment when Apple will release the iOS 10.2.1 or iOS 10.3 versions.

For example, the Yalu 102 jailbreak was released in the beginning of this month for iOS 10.2, and for now it is in the beta stage. Besides the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the result of Luca Todesco’s work brings updates and more support for iPhone 5s and other newer generations, iPod 6th gen, iPad Pro, iPad Air, mini 3 and newer generations.

The 10.2 iOS jailbreak has the source code free for others to use, and the developer publicly announced that he won’t be working on iOS research. Here are some tips to keep using the jailbreak version of the OS for a longer time before you get the OTA updates.

Save the SHSH2 blobs.

Todesco recommended the iOS users who are using a jailbroken phone to save the SHSH2 blobs when Apple was waiting to sign the certificates for 10.2. They didn’t sign them, but if you saved them in time you can still restore the 10.2 version.

Block the OTA updates coming from Apple.

Another simple method to prolongue the use of your jailbroken version is to block the updates. Apple will not be able to send the updates to your phone anymore and you can keep the current version. Also, it won’t remind you forever to install an update that you don’t want. However, you need to download and install the Apple TV profile on the device.