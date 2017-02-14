WhatsApp Adds Snapchat-Like Feature To Their Photos and Videos

WhatsApp have relentlessly tried to add new features in the last couple of weeks and taking into account that the new Status feature is now available for all users, there is a lot of customizable work to be done in terms of gaining more control over your chat windows.

There are some rumors that the update train will not stop here as the beta version of the app for those who have iOS operating devices suggests that one will have the option to upload pictures as well as videos under the status badge, a feature which is to be found on Snapchat’s Stories. The only downside is that it will last for a period of 24 hours after which they will completely disappear.

A WhatsApp beta watcher who goes by the name of WABetaInfo has previously nailed some leaks which have proven out to be true and he has now underlined in a tweet that the popular messaging platform is going to completely rethink their Status feature from inside the app.

Some news regarding this feature states that there will be some privacy options to be specifically introduced in order for users to gain more control over who can see their status as well as pictures. Users will be prompted with a notification whether their WhatsApp contacts have changed their status or not, just like how the feature works on Snapchat.

It has been rumored that the messaging app will come with a feature which will enable its users to share their location in real time for their contacts for a brief period of time and it comes as an additional tool for those who want to be easily found by their contacts.

Another feature which is believed to be included in the app’s beta version is the option to include separate tabs for Statuses which will shortly join the already existing Chats, Calls as well as Contacts tabs. Not only will these features enhance the way in which one will use the app but it also means that the Facebook-owned company will score big in terms of popularity among the already immense user-base.