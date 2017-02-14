WhatsApp Update Comes with Improved Photos and Videos

In the past few weeks, the developers of WhatsApp have been testing out a new feature, which will make its way to the application sometime soon. According to reports, the Status feature will receive an overhaul, which will surely please many users.
If rumors will prove to be right, in the near feature you will be able to use Photos and Videos on WhatsApp Status. We have to mention that this new features has already been spotted in the latest WhatsApp BETA version that has been released for iPhones.
We have to mention that the WhatsApp Status along with the photos and videos will be for a period of 24 hours and, after that, it will disappear, likewise the “Stories” feature that’s available on Snapchat.
It seems that the overhauled WhatsApp Status feature will also come with some privacy options. In other words, you will have more control over who can see the videos and photos that you post via this feature.
The improved WhatsApp Status feature will most likely be released on the WhatsApp BETA version for Android devices sometime in the near future and after a few days of testing it will added to the latest WhatsApp STABLE version that’s available to public.
We also have to remind you that there are rumors which are suggesting that the WhatsApp application will come with a new feature that will allow users to share their location with a group. This new feature will surely please many users, especially when they need to meet their friends at a location where they’ve never been before.
As for the “Video Conference” feature, we still don’t have any official information about it. Some previous rumors were suggesting that this new feature will allow users to make Video Calls with two or more users at the same time.
Do you think that the “Video Conference” feature will be added to the WhatsApp application sometime soon?