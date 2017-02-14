Xbox One S vs. Project Scorpio – Should You Wait to Buy the Latest One?

The E3 event this year is going to be big, and perhaps the news that attracts most attention is the one related to Microsoft’s plans. And by this we mean the fact that they are going to bring the most important update to Xbox One since its revealing that took place 3 years ago.

All the changes are packed under the name Project Scorpio, which is going to be released this year. Aaron Greenberg, who is an executive at Xbox, declared that the upcoming revelation will bring the public the most powerful console they ever experienced. He said this while being at the Xbox FanFest event taking place in Mexico City, and he also added that the product will bring 4K quality and excellent visuals for games that have never existed on a console until now.

Moreover, he said that their plan is to bring this awesome quality not only to people who have the latest technology when it comes to PCs, but to those who are using a console too. However, nobody really thought Microsoft will bring an update for Xbox One that soon. The thing is that today the market place has changed significantly as compared to the moment when the tech giant released the Xbox 360 version. One of the factors that influenced this change is the appearance of cheap 4K TVs, plus the advancement of Sony PS4 Pro.

Plus, regarding its rivals, it’s obvious that the team is keen on investing a lot in the evolution of their console. Moreover, they tried not to send people away from their Xbox One model along with the release of the Xbox One S. Even though it is smaller and it supports 4K TVs, it’s not that different when it comes to gaming.