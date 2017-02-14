Yahoo Mobile App Update Available to Download with New Caller ID Features

Yahoo! Has been on a descending path lately, given the several data breaches they had, the delayed proceedings for its acquisition, SEC investigation and all, but despite all this trouble, the Mail service they provide is still being used by 225 million active users a month. This is why the company decided to make some changes to the service in order to convince people to use it. As such, the app can now also sync the photos on your mobile phone to the desktop and also offer you a Caller ID feature that lets you identify various phone numbers.
The Caller ID feature is quite an interesting thing. As mentioned before, it allows you to see who is calling you through a simple process: it compares the phone numbers you have with the ones in your email inbox. The company explained that lots of people have lots of phone numbers stored on they e-mail account, included in signature lines and various references, but they don’t necessarily save them in the phone contacts.
The iOS version of the Yahoo Mail app also adds to the caller ID feature the block option. You can find it in the Settings/Phone/Call Blocking & Identification. After you update the app, you can turn on the Caller ID functionality and it will update the names in the call history too.
Another feature the company prepared for its users is the photo upload functionality. The developers aim to make the process of sending photos from the phone via email while you are using the PC. It works together with Tripod, a new photo and video sharing tool designed by Yahoo (which emerged from Flickr), which allows you to search photos by keywords. Even if you are logged in on the desktop computer, you can see the photos on your Camera Roll.