Adobe Flash Player 24.0.0.221 Download Available with Security Vulnerabilities Fixes

Adobe has released a new update for its Flash Player, which has brought some new security patches. We have to remind you that from now on, Adobe will release new security patches every second Tuesday of the month, meaning that this will happen the same day when Microsoft usually brings new updates for its Windows OS.

Unfortunately, Adobe has not made public the changelog of the new security patch, but since Adobe clearly mentioned that its security patches will be released on the second Tuesday of the month, we can guess that the new Flash Player 24.0.0.221 comes with some bug fixes and solved security issues.

The company is expected to reveal more information about this new update sometime later today. The servers have just received the new version yesterday and we recommend you to patch up your system as soon as possible, as these security updates should never be ignored.

We have to remind you that the Flash Player has been affected by security vulnerabilities in the past and this is the reason why the application is now somehow hated by many big companies out there. We’re pretty sure that if Adobe would have thought sooner about releasing security patches every second Tuesday of the month, many bugs and security issues would have been solved until now.

Windows users will receive the new Flash Player version sometime later today via the Windows Update, as the application is integrated into Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge. At the same time, a new version of Google Chrome will be released, which will be using the new Flash Player 24.0.0.221.

You can also manually download the Adobe Flash Player 24.0.0.221 from the official website. Once the download is complete, just complete the installation process and you’re done.

Are you still using the Adobe Flash Player on your computer? Tell us your thoughts about this application!