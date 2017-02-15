Google Chrome Free Download for Android and Windows

The Google Chrome app is a free license software that should be compatible with the leading versions of Windows and Android operating systems. This means that you should be able to download this from any source free of charge. Basically, you can do this from the original website of Google Chrome www.google.com/chrome/, which should provide the latest version of the app.

There are cases though where you are not able to download from the official site for Windows PC or from the Play Store for Android devices. Thus, you have to download it from third-party sources. However, it is important to be cautious when downloading free apps from these sources because it may result to disaster. Some apps coming from suspicious websites are made to spread malware. This will eventually interfere with the normal operations of your computer, which can be potentially harmful, particularly on your financial information.

Here are basic information about Google Chrome.