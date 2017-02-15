Google Chrome Free Download for Android and Windows

The Google Chrome app is a free license software that should be compatible with the leading versions of Windows and Android operating systems. This means that you should be able to download this from any source free of charge. Basically, you can do this from the original website of Google Chrome www.google.com/chrome/, which should provide the latest version of the app.
There are cases though where you are not able to download from the official site for Windows PC or from the Play Store for Android devices. Thus, you have to download it from third-party sources. However, it is important to be cautious when downloading free apps from these sources because it may result to disaster. Some apps coming from suspicious websites are made to spread malware. This will eventually interfere with the normal operations of your computer, which can be potentially harmful, particularly on your financial information.
Here are basic information about Google Chrome.
- It has improved its speed – The latest version of the device has been designed to provide speedy and efficient browsing experience.
- It has robust security – The most recent version has incorporated an array of security measures, protecting you against attack. This is made possible with its new phishing and malware protection, combined with automatic security updates.
- It is flawlessly simple – The latest release would offer simplicity in terms of delivery of intuitive user interface. However, it can also be personalized with simple drag and drop off some boxes and widgets to suit your browsing experience.
- It offers unrivaled privacy – It offers a comprehensive settings and privacy policy, which should provide the user with full control over everything you need to share when you work online.
- It has some fully customizable features – Google Chrome has a range of customizable options, which entails that you have endless ways of modifying your browser experience to match your unique taste in Web browsing.