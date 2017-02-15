Google Chrome Installation Options

Released as a free internet browser in 2008, Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers available today. While it was first designed to work on Microsoft Windows, this secure browser can also be downloaded to Android, iOS, MacOS and Linux.

Android

For Android devices, the version is known as Chrome 55 and was last updated in December 2016. With the latest version, downloading music and videos is easier. Also, misspelled words are highlighted. Downloading and installing Google Chrome is easy. Simply go to Play Store and type “Chrome or Google Chrome” from the search bar. Click on the right icon and you will be brought to the installation page. Select install and download will start.

Another way to have Google Chrome on your device or computer is by going directly to the Google Chrome website. Next, click on “Download Chrome” and you will be brought to the Terms of Service page. You can now click “Accept and Install” to continue to download. You will also be prompted to click “Run” if a window appears with this option.

You also need to sign in to Chrome after the installation. First, you will see a window containing information for those using Google Chrome for the first time. In order to sync your bookmarks, preferences and history to any Chrome browser you will be using, you need to sign in using your Google account.

Downloading Chrome Offline Installer

If you want to use Google Chrome on a computer without internet connection, you can opt to download “Chrome Offline Installer”. Just search for this from your search engine and just follow the first link in the support page from a computer with internet connection. There is an option to download for a single user and an option to download Chrome for all users of the computer. Once you have downloaded the file, you can now transfer it to the desktop or laptop you want it installed.

Google Chrome also comes with a beta version for those who want a preview of the latest features of an upcoming Chrome version.