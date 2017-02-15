Google Chrome Just Went Open Source for iOS Developers

As a world premiere, the guys from Google have open source access for their Chrome code on iOS platforms. Google has built its Chrome browser from its Chromium open source project for Apple’s mobile operating system as it has made it possible for developers to take advantage of the code and compile it extremely easy.

This news comes as being extremely useful by speeding up development times for applications which are specifically designed for iOS Chrome users. It took some times for developers to do so because Chrome is using both WebKit and Blink engines in order to make things move on iOS platforms.

Google also issued some changes regarding the rendering process over the past couple of months which are specifically designed to help Web sites load faster and operate smoother with no extra power needed to operate them. Sticking to the power department, the browser for iOS will now require less processing power to operate.

Chrome will now skip some redundant tasks intelligently as it now makes use of optimal rendering algorithms in order for the hardware to operate smoother. These improvements mean that the optimal load of websites will now be available at 60 frames per second which implies that the browsing experience of users feels faster and more responsive.

Over the last couple of years, Google Chrome’s developers have made several changes to the code in order to make it Chromium-friendly. This change regarding the code will not only make iOS developers have some work on their hands but also will make the development of a possible Chrome browser for iOS faster.

Being just a test version, Google is hoping that developers will further test the open-source browser for potential flaws and bugs as well as vulnerabilities before releasing a final version of the browser on iOS operated devices. It is widely believed that we will finally see third-party browsers on Apple’s devices and the timing could not be more perfect.

This change is intended to give iOS users more options to choose from in terms of browsing the internet as they are not compiled to using Safari as the only browser to dominate Apple devices in terms of usability.