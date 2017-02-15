Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Expected to Surpass the Previous Model in Terms of Sales and Features

The Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is one of the most anticipated releases in the world and based on some leaks and rumors it is going to happen this February at the MWC. The Surface Pro 5 is worth the wait now that it’s previous generation sold pretty well and was on top of its specific market for quite a while.

Sticking to the tradition, every technology manufacturer is looking to surpass its previous product not only in terms of specs bun in design and features as well. It might be the case for the Surface Pro 5 as well. Despite the fact that there is no official confirmation regarding its rumored specs, the hype for the next device which will act as both tablet and laptop is through the roof.

Specs

The Surface Pro 5 is believed to be housing the latest 7th Generation Kaby Lake chip from Intel and will have up to three variants of power, the Core M, Core i5 and Core i7. All of these variants make up for users who either want a large battery life or high performance.

The display will also be upgraded to a whopping 12.5 inch 4K screen which will be pre-loaded with 3D support at 60fps. Microsoft is believed to ditch AMOLED screens in favor of IPS touch ones. Regarding storage space, the Surface Pro 5 will have two storage variants which include the likes of 512GB and 1TB SSDs and will have Windows 10 Redmond as its OS.

Features

The Surface Pro 5 is believed to come equipped with a new and improved Surface Pen which will sport a rechargeable battery. This battery will be charged by docking the stylus into the device. The whole assemble is said to sport a track pad and fingerprint scanner as well.

Tech enthusiasts cannot do anything but wait for the MWC to start this month and not only will there be a lot of interesting announcements from Microsoft but a lot of software giants and hardware manufacturers are going to present the latest trends in terms of tech thus making the event one not to be missed.