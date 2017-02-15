Nintendo Switch Development with Middleware opt-ins

As many of you might already know, Nintendo is preparing to launch its newest console out in the market. There was a big splash in the media regarding the upcoming project from Nintendo, called Nintendo Switch. The console promises an innovative concept and many are eager to try it out and see what it’s all about. Not everyone is pleased with Nintendo’s approach however.

Recently, Nintendo took part in a QnA session. The other party involved in the QnA was represented by investors from Kyoto, which weren’t very pleased about the former’s decision of incorporating middleware such as Unreal Engine 4 into the Nintendo Switch mainframe. In contrast with the previously released Wii U, some believe that Nintendo’s upcoming Switch will be at a disadvantage particularly because of the implementation of these middleware packages.

The perks of middleware

There are advantages to going with middleware, but not everyone is aware of them. For instance implementing middleware into your system would not be necessarily a move made to directly impact the console on a graphical level, but rather provide developer with a sturdy tool set that will allow them to come up with features and secure stability at a much more alarmed pace.

In-house software can be detrimental

In comparison to middleware, you could indeed say that in house options can provide the developer team with a much more fine tuned set of tools which is specifically crafted around the team’s current project. However due to the nature of this toolkit, often times it results in the team having to work with a less than optimal setup. This involves a faulty interface and an unstable platform altogether. When you look at middleware, it provides a much more secure and stable base of operations regardless of the fact that it offers a generalized toolkit.

All in all it looks like Nintendo has its priorities straight and would much rather prefer to work with a stable platform than to risk losing progress or information due to a faulty custom built software. The company is confident in its team of developers which it deems equal to the ones you might find in the US or Europe. Generally, US and European dev teams are considered superior.