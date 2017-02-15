Nokia P1 Brings Surprises on MWC 2017

Nokia P1 is the most recent flagship device by the famous company, and it is supposed to be released sometime at the end of this month. However, the media event that brings us Nokia P1 might also uncover some other news from the tech giant.

It seems that the Mobile World Congress event that will take place soon in Barcelona is full of surprises. HMD Global, the mother company for Nokia, has enjoyed a high rise in its shares, mainly due to the fact that people are anxious to see what novelties they will bring.

The latest rumors say that Nokia P1 will be running on the latest version of the Android software. This means that users will be able to enjoy the latest features, which are very interesting: split-screen apps, new emojis, improved battery life and some new granular security features. According to other speculations, Nokia P1 will bring a 22.6 MP back camera that has a Carl Zeiss lens, a recent Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a 3,500 mAh battery. Moreover, it is supposed to bring an all-metal design paired with a 5.3-inches display that contains Gorilla Glass 5.

Besides Nokia P1, we should see at the event the uncovering of Nokia 6, which is a mid-range model designed for the Chinese market. Rumor has it that there will also be a European version for it. Along with these models, the giant company will bring Nokia 3 and Nokia 5, which are some low-end devices running on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Some reports show that Nokia will bring back the 3310 model, which has been a highly successful one in the past. The revamped version debuted back in September 2000 and it was famous for the battery life and its durability, together with the strong build.