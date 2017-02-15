Pokemon GO Gen 2 Finally Arrives with 80 New Pokemon

It seemed like just yesterday that Niantic’s enthusiastic and innovative new game had taken the world by surprise Even the most diehard Pokemon fan couldn’t have predicted the global impact that Pokemon GO would have. After multiple months of activity in which players assumed the role of trainers, captured generation 1 Pokemon and widened their collections, it’s time to take it to the next level.

Niantic seems to share this point of view, as the company behind the very successful mobile game has very recently confirmed that Gen 2 Pokemon are on their way. Before we go on, let it be known that most Pokemon GO players (and even non-players) knew about the existence of an upcoming Gen 2 installment for a very long time. Now, things just got official. While some were hoping to see generation 2 Pokemon into the game in the near future, say, first half of 2017, not many were expecting the bomb that Niantic had prepared for its Pokemon savvy community.

If you’re one of the many people that enjoy a good session of Pokemon GO still, you will be pleased to find out that Gen 2 should be deployed around the globe “by the end of the week”. This is what Niantic had to say in regards to Gen 2, which apparently is just the beginning. Niantic is planning on bringing more impactful updates to the game, and the addition of over 80 Gen 2 Pokemon is just the stepping stone of a much larger project.

Some babies from Gen 2 had made their way in the game a while back through an event, but not legitimate Gen 2 Pokemon has been previously available in-game. The second Pokemon generation is comprised of Pokémon featured in Nintendo’s Gold and Silver iterations of the franchise’s game series.