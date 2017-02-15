Pokemon Go to Receive Trading and Player vs Player Battles

A new update that will be available soon for Pokemon Go will bring two features that the players have requested for a while, which are limited trading and Player vs. Player battles. Niantic was planning to introduce these features as part of the original launch of Pokemon Go game, but the developer has encountered some issues with the server.

According to John Hanke, the founder and CEO of game developer Niantic, trading and Player vs Player Battles will be available to Pokeon Go players in stages, as these features will roll out in OTA updates. Soon, trainers will be able to swap pocket monsters in order to fill in the holes from their Pokedex, but Niantic hasn’t explain exactly how trading will work.

The company hasn’t even talked about the rules in Player vs. Player battling, so it’s not sure if the winner will be allowed to “confiscate” the defeated Pokemon that was hurt in the battle. Players will need to wait patiently until these features will be finally added to the game, but Niantic hasn’t specified exactly when exactly this will happen.

Their availability may not be possible too soon, because if they will be imperfect, the players might not be enjoy them and if they won’t be fun, then fans will lose their interest fast. In parallel, Niantic is testing out other features, hoping that the gamers who got bored and quit playing Pokemon Go will return to the game.

Pokemon Go was released on July 6, 2016 and it had a massive success. A few months later, Niantic has come up with new features such as Buddy Pokemon and Nearby systems. The developer couldn’t ignore Valentine’s Day and it offered players a chance to capture a few rare Pokemon and get extra candies. This event is close to end, so players can still grab some candy until today, before 11 a.m. PST.