Red Dead Redemption 2 To Be Released For PC – GTA 5 New DLC Has Been Confirmed

According to new reports, the Red Dead Redemption 2 game will be released for PC. The game will use the Denuvo Software Solutions, which is working only on PC, and this means that the mentioned reports are somehow confirmed.

In concordance with DailyStar website, one of the most important things that Rockstar has done was using Denuvo in the future. The website has also confirmed that Denuvo works only on PC and if the developing company will be using it, then they will surely release the awaited game for computers also.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is expected to be released in Q3/Q4 of 2017 and it is expected to be released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

GTA 5: New Sales Milestone

We have to mention that Rockstar has achieved a new sales milestone, by launching the GTA 4 and GTA 5 on PC. It clearly shows that the company doesn’t want the investment to go down fast and releasing a game to the PC platform makes sure that it will stay alive for a few couple of years without any problems.

To make things even better, GTA 5 fans are now able to unlock new DLCs for the game after it becomes available on Xbox One Backwards Compatibility. This means that Luis Lopez, Johnny Klebitz and Niko Bellic are now playable. We have to mention that all versions of the game are now playable on the Xbox One console.

If you own the game digitally, you will just need to install the update by selecting the “Ready to Install” section on your Xbox One console. However, physical game owners of the game can insert the Xbox 360 game disc into the Xbox One and download the game on their console.

A new DLC is expected to be released for GTA 5 sometime in the near future, but it is not yet sure what new things it will bring to the game.