Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge to Receive February Security Update

Samsung has recently begun to deliver the February update for Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. The update for the Galaxy S7 model has the firmware version G930FXXU1DQB7, while the one prepared for Galaxy S7 Edge wears the label G935FXXU1DQB7. Besides from fixes for several vulnerabilities that were identified in the Android OS, the updates also bring improvements in stability and in performance.
The newest security patch developed for the two models is sent as an OTA (over the air) update. If you are curious to find out what they consist in, you can check manually for the update. For this, you have to open up the Settings app, go to About device and tap the System updates button.
Since the company has just started to deliver the update, we can safely assume that the patch will become available all over the world soon enough, most likely by the end of this week. Remember that the February update is based on the Nougat version on Android, so even if you own a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge, make sure that you are using the latest Android OS before you download it.
In the beginning of this week, Samsung has also rolled out the security update in February for Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, A3, A8 and J5 (2016). Before that, the tech company brought some updates for Galaxy J5 Prime and J7 Prime, and if you consider all these upgrades and improvements, it is safe to assume that they will extend them to more and more devices.
Besides taking care of the improvements for their phones, Samsung is making all the preparations for the Mobile World Congress event that will be taking place later this month in Barcelona. There, the company is supposed to present several new devices that will be released this year, so stay tuned!