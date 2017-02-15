Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 – What We Know So Far

We have just seen that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 model has made an appearance on Geekbench and, as it seems, it runs on the Nougat version of Android. Samsung brought the two Galaxy Tab S2 models in July 2015, and they consisted in one 8-inch model and another one of 9.7 inches. In April 2016, they uncovered some upgraded models, and if you take a look at the listing that appeared on Geekbench, you can see that it is about an 8-inch version of the Galaxy Tab S2 that was released in 2016, since model number is SM-T719.

In December, there was a new version of the 9.7 inch model of Galaxy Tab S2, which also ran Android 7.0 Nougat. Apparently both version will be updated soon, but there is no official information about the exact date.

The Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 which runs on Nougat scored 1,449 points on a single core option, and 3,272 points on multi-core. However, the results and listing don’t give away too much information, except for the fact that Nougat is going to arrive soon on these tablet models.

On the other hand, people are curious to see the Galaxy Tab S3 model, which should be released at the Mobile World Congress event taking place this month in Barcelona. Most likely, Samsung will reveal more information during the press conference at the event. They will not be announcing the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus at the MWC, so there is space to talk about other things, such as the updates they keep pushing for their already existing devices. However, they will tease the Galaxy S8 enthusiasts, since the new flagship device should be released sometime in late March or in the beginning of April.