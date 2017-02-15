Skype International Calls: Rates and How to Call

Skype is one of the most popular and widely used communications apps in the world today. With more than 650 million users, this app continues to be on the list as a top ranking VoIP service provider. Why wouldn’t it be? With its cool features, such as voice and video calls, instant messaging and affordable international calls, Skype has a large user base and the numbers continue to rise.

While calling other Skype users is free from any part of the world, it is important to always be online to enjoy its features. Moreover, data charges may apply.

International calls are also available in Skype. These are calls made to landlines and mobile phones without Skype accounts. While they are not free, international calls via Skype have cheap rates. This is one of the reasons behind the popularity of this application. In 2013, 214 billion minutes were recorded on Skype to Skype calls.

Calls to landlines and mobile phones can be paid through Skype credit, through a subscription and via Skype numbers. Call rates to landlines and mobile phones vary depending on the destination you are calling and not on your location. Here is a list of some of the landline and mobile phone call rates per minute with Skype credit.

Destination Landline Mobile

United States 2.3 cents 2.3 cents

Australia 2.3 cents 10 cents

Austria 2.3 cents 10 cents

Bahamas 12.1 cents 24.2 cents

Barbados 21.0 cents 21.0 cents

Belgium 6.0 cents 6.0 cents

Belize 36.4 cents 36.4 cents

Canada 2.3 cents 2.3 cents

Cambodia 30.0 cents 27 cents

Chile 2.3 cents 16 cents

China 2.0 cents 2.0 cents

Cyprus 6.3 cents 7.8 cents

Czech Republic 2.3 cents 12 cents

Denmark 2.3 cents 10 cents

Ecuador 15 cents 25 cents

Egypt 17 cents 16 cents

El Salvador 25.3 cents 27 cents

Fiji 30 cents 30 cents

Finland 4.5 cents 20.8 cents

France 2.3 cents 8.0 cents

Georgia 9.2 cents 20 cents

Germany 2.3 cents 10 cents

Ghana 29 cents 29 cents

Gibraltar 9.0 cents 35 cents

Greece 2.3 cents 12 cents

Greenland 58 cents 59 cents

Haiti 26.8 cents 41.3 cents

Hong Kong SAR 1.49 cents 1.49 cents

Hungary 2.3 cents 22.5 cents

India 1.5 cents 1.5 cents

Indonesia 4.5 cents 6.5 cents

Ireland 2.3 cents 10 cents

Italy 2.3 cents 10 cents

Jamaica 13.2 cents 23 cents

Japan 2.3 cents 11 cents

Jordan 20.8 cents 24 cents

Korea 2.3 cents 5 cents

Laos 12.5 cents 12.5 cents

Latvia 6.8 cents 19.8 cents

Luxembourg 2.3 cents 24.8 cents

Malaysia 2.3 cents 6 cents

Maldives 1.52 cents 1.51 cents

Mexico 1.0 cents 2.5 cents

Netherlands 2.3 cents 10 cents

Norway 5.4 cents 12 cents

Panama 11 cents 19.7 cents

Peru 2.3 cents 14 cents

Philippines 12 cents 12 cents

Poland 2.3 cents 2.3 cents

Qatar 39 cents 39 cents

Russia 2.3 cents 10 cents

Singapore 2.3 cents 2.3 cents

Spain 2.3 cents 10 cents

Sweden 2.3 cents 10 cents

Switzerland 2.3 cents 20 cents

Thailand 2.3 cents 3.0 cents

United Kingdom 2.3 cents 10 cents

Making International Calls

Simply sign in to Skype and click on the call phones icon. When the dial pad opens, you can dial the phone number you want to call manually. Include the country code, the area code and the phone number. Call the other party by pressing the blue call button.

