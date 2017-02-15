Skype International Calls: Rates and How to Call

Skype is one of the most popular and widely used communications apps in the world today. With more than 650 million users, this app continues to be on the list as a top ranking VoIP service provider. Why wouldn’t it be? With its cool features, such as voice and video calls, instant messaging and affordable international calls, Skype has a large user base and the numbers continue to rise.
While calling other Skype users is free from any part of the world, it is important to always be online to enjoy its features. Moreover, data charges may apply.
International calls are also available in Skype. These are calls made to landlines and mobile phones without Skype accounts. While they are not free, international calls via Skype have cheap rates. This is one of the reasons behind the popularity of this application. In 2013, 214 billion minutes were recorded on Skype to Skype calls.
Calls to landlines and mobile phones can be paid through Skype credit, through a subscription and via Skype numbers. Call rates to landlines and mobile phones vary depending on the destination you are calling and not on your location. Here is a list of some of the landline and mobile phone call rates per minute with Skype credit.
Destination Landline Mobile
United States 2.3 cents 2.3 cents
Australia 2.3 cents 10 cents
Austria 2.3 cents 10 cents
Bahamas 12.1 cents 24.2 cents
Barbados 21.0 cents 21.0 cents
Belgium 6.0 cents 6.0 cents
Belize 36.4 cents 36.4 cents
Canada 2.3 cents 2.3 cents
Cambodia 30.0 cents 27 cents
Chile 2.3 cents 16 cents
China 2.0 cents 2.0 cents
Cyprus 6.3 cents 7.8 cents
Czech Republic 2.3 cents 12 cents
Denmark 2.3 cents 10 cents
Ecuador 15 cents 25 cents
Egypt 17 cents 16 cents
El Salvador 25.3 cents 27 cents
Fiji 30 cents 30 cents
Finland 4.5 cents 20.8 cents
France 2.3 cents 8.0 cents
Georgia 9.2 cents 20 cents
Germany 2.3 cents 10 cents
Ghana 29 cents 29 cents
Gibraltar 9.0 cents 35 cents
Greece 2.3 cents 12 cents
Greenland 58 cents 59 cents
Haiti 26.8 cents 41.3 cents
Hong Kong SAR 1.49 cents 1.49 cents
Hungary 2.3 cents 22.5 cents
India 1.5 cents 1.5 cents
Indonesia 4.5 cents 6.5 cents
Ireland 2.3 cents 10 cents
Italy 2.3 cents 10 cents
Jamaica 13.2 cents 23 cents
Japan 2.3 cents 11 cents
Jordan 20.8 cents 24 cents
Korea 2.3 cents 5 cents
Laos 12.5 cents 12.5 cents
Latvia 6.8 cents 19.8 cents
Luxembourg 2.3 cents 24.8 cents
Malaysia 2.3 cents 6 cents
Maldives 1.52 cents 1.51 cents
Mexico 1.0 cents 2.5 cents
Netherlands 2.3 cents 10 cents
Norway 5.4 cents 12 cents
Panama 11 cents 19.7 cents
Peru 2.3 cents 14 cents
Philippines 12 cents 12 cents
Poland 2.3 cents 2.3 cents
Qatar 39 cents 39 cents
Russia 2.3 cents 10 cents
Singapore 2.3 cents 2.3 cents
Spain 2.3 cents 10 cents
Sweden 2.3 cents 10 cents
Switzerland 2.3 cents 20 cents
Thailand 2.3 cents 3.0 cents
United Kingdom 2.3 cents 10 cents
Making International Calls
Simply sign in to Skype and click on the call phones icon. When the dial pad opens, you can dial the phone number you want to call manually. Include the country code, the area code and the phone number. Call the other party by pressing the blue call button.
