SSD vs. SSHD – Differences and Advantages Compilation

So you finally decided to build your own computer? Or maybe your current hard drive just broke. Whether you are facing one of these circumstances or a completely different third option, the fact of the matter is that you want to know more about the memory part of a computer. Specifically, what’s up with SDDs, SSHDs, and where did the traditional HDDs all go to. In this article we will address all these concerns as you will learn which of these options is better based on your personal needs.

SSD

SSD stands for Solid State Drive and is currently the best option available hands down in terms of performance. It’s all digital and there is no mechanical element to it. With an SSD you will be able to record the fastest speeds and also get the best performance. However, there is a drawback to this solution, which a great many can’t afford to overlook: The price. An SSD is usually pretty limited in terms of the storage capacity it can offer. You will see an average of around 250 GB for an SSD, which considered rather insignificant for a traditional HDD which can accommodate several TB of data with no problem. There are also 1 TB SSD units but those go for over 300 GBP, which many can’t spare.

HDD

A Hard Disk Drive is usually shortened to HDD and represents the traditional approach to storage in computing. It is made of mechanical parts that move and use magnetism to store and transfer data. The speeds you can reach with this type of storage are a lot lower than an SSD, but it is the cheapest solution on the market. Today, buying a multi-TB HDD is affordable for virtually anyone that wants to add more storage room on their computer. If you are just looking for more storage space but can’t afford to spend too much money, this might be the one for you although transfer and data writing speeds can be pretty bad in comparison to an SSD.

SSHD

This is what you might call the compromise solution, where you get a bit of both worlds. For starter, there is the SSD element. SSHDs feature SSD characteristic but only a portion of the storage capacity is actually digital. The rest of it is still mechanical and that’s where the HDD component comes into play. These are just a tiny bit more expensive than an HDD and cheaper than an SSD. It’s literally the middle solution.

If you want the straight up better one, it’s of course the SSD. But just as we’ve mentioned earlier, it comes with a steeper price and not everyone can just go for the best. Depending on what you can afford, what you’re mostly interesting in and what suites your needs the most, you should be able to pick one of the three listed storage solutions.