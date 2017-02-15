WhatsApp 2.17.67 BETA Available to Download with Video Conference Soon

WhatsApp is one of the most popular mobile messaging applications out there. According to reports, WhatsApp has over 1 billion monthly active users and it seems that more and more people install the application in order to keep in touch with their friends and families.

WhatsApp has been purchased by Facebook back in 2014 for $16 billion ($4 billion in cash and $12 billion in Facebook shares) and since then, we’ve seen many new features and options being added to the application.

A new WhatsApp BETA version has been released for Android devices. The new version is 2.17.67 and it can be downloaded and installed on devices that run on Android 4.1 or later.

WhatsApp 2.17.67 BETA APK (installation) file has 32.66MB in size and it can be downloaded from either the Google Play Store or from the internet. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with any new features or options, but it fixed some of the bugs and issues that the developers have found in the previous version of the application.

Rumors about the “Video Conference” feature have not ended yet, and even if the developers have not confirmed it yet, we can say that there are very high chances that we will see it being implemented in the near future. Sources say that this new feature will allow the users to make Video Calls with two or more users at the same time.

While this feature will attract even more people to register to WhatsApp, we are not sure how well it will function on low internet connections. In other words, this feature will work poorly on a 2G-3G connection, as there will be too much data to transfer per second.

WhatsApp 2.17.67 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device