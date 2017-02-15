WhatsApp Features Which Makes You An Expert

WhatsApp is now one of the most used messaging app around the world and we can see why. It offers unparalleled security through its end to end encryption as well as important features which let users have complete control over their chat windows for extra precaution. We’ve devised a couple of features which makes the app stand out from its competitors and we are sure that if followed accordingly, they will enhance everyone’s experience of using WhatsApp.

Two-Factor Authentification

The app has recently updated to allow users to enhance their safety in using WhatsApp by having them authenticate for two times in the chat service. You can type your phone number and you will get a notification via OTP SMS and if one happens to have his or her phone stolen, their WhatsApp data will not be compromised because they will be asked for a password every time a log-in is asked for.

Reply to a Single Message in Group Chat

We’ve all stumbled across the problem of replying a tad later to a message and group members are left wondering about the context. You can now reply to a single message in a WhatsApp group by pressing and holding a chosen line of text and then hit the backward arrow which appears on top of Android operating devices or reply on iOS devices.

Message A Specific User in a Group

Adding a @name in a WhatsApp group will promptly send a message to a specific person in that certain group and will alert that certain individual that he or she has been mentioned in that group. This feature is highly similar to the @mentions found on Twitter and proves to be fairly useful in terms of getting someone’s attention.

If taken into account these amazing WhatsApp features will enhance the way in which one is using the app and it will make sure that it will turn every novice who has just started using the app into an experienced user. WhatsApp has improved with important updates in the past year and if trend continues it will surely cement its position on top of the messaging app chain.