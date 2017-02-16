Adobe Flash Player Comes With A New Version For Download

Adobe has just released a brand new version of the popular Flash Player as the software giant has come with yet another series of security patches which covers the entire product lineup. The changelog is yet to be announced but taking into account that Adobe pushes fixes to everyone it makes perfect sense that the Flash Player 24.0.0.221 version to address some bugs and vulnerabilities which would otherwise have put users’ systems in immediate danger.

The software developer is expected to release more information about the updated version of the Flash Player soon enough as its servers just receive an important update and users are advised to get their update installed as soon as possible.

Flash Player has been the preferred software when it comes to playing media online but it is slowly getting replaced by the likes of HTML5 as it is more secure and even faster. Adobe rolls out a lot of patches to fix vulnerabilities which might affect security as cyber attackers are more and more capable and especially target devices which still use Adobe Flash.

Adobe has matched the patching cycle with the one encountered at Microsoft which is also releasing updates the second Tuesday of each month and speaking of Microsoft, they are going to receive the Flash Player update via Windows Update as it is an integrated part in their Edge browser as well as Internet Explorer. Google Chrome will also receive the update in a few hours.

One could manually download the latest Adobe Flash update manually by going to their website and get it from there. We are still inclined to prefer other services such as HTML5 instead of using the already faulty Flash Player just to make sure we will be safe from potential cyber attacks which will put our information in harm’s way.

Bear in mind the fact that Adobe has a strong history of getting targeted by attackers and a lot of harm has been done to some users who did not have the latest version of the software installed on their devices.