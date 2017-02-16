Clash of Clans Sales have Decreased since Pokémon Go was Released

Supercell, the developer of the Clash of Clans game, has mentioned yesterday that the sales growth stalled last year because other new games that have been released, such as Pokémon Go, have created hype.

According to the Finnish company (majority owned by Tencent Holdings Ltd), the profits have benefited from lower spending on advertising and the successful launch of Clash Royale (the card game that has been released by Supercell).

Ilkka Paananen, chief executive at Supercell, has mentioned that in spite of the “tighter competition”, this was still the best year in financial terms, because Clash Royale was a huge hit and it brought a good amount of money to the company.

On the other hand, the Clash of Clans game has not been so “productive” in 2016, mostly because of Pokémon Go. As many of you already know, the Pokémon Go hype was really high last summer and this has even made some Clash of Clans fans leave their favorite game and try out the new game released by Niantic.

Clash of Clans is a wary strategy game, where players need to build their fortresses and protect them from other players. At the same time, they need to train troops and raid villages with them in order to get resources to expand their establishments.

We have to mention that Clash of Clans has remained on the list of top-earning applications since 2012 (when it was released). According to App Annie, a research company, last year, Clash of Clans has been ranked as number 2 after Mixi Inc’s Monster Strike, while Clash Royale was number 5. The Pokémon Go game had the biggest number of active players, but in terms of revenue, Clash of Clans was still better.

Unfortunately for Niantic, the Pokémon Go hype has ended, which means that this title has fewer players than this summer. It seems that most of the players that have left Clash of Clans last summer have come back to this game in the last couple of months.

We are pretty sure that Clash of Clans will bring more revenues in 2017, as this year there is no enthusiasm for any upcoming mobile game.