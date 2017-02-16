God of War 3 Cheats and Tricks to Enhance Your Gaming Experience

Taking into account the fact that the game was released way back in 2010, there is a new rebooted series on the horizon for PlayStation 4 owners to enjoy and if one considers to enjoy a little bit of novelty with the popular game, we’ve come up with a few tips and tricks as well as cheats to make you progress through the game faster and easier and at the same time unlocking some perks which would otherwise prove difficult to do so.

Max Out Your Weapons

According to the guys from Game Revolution, users can start the game on whatever difficulty with their weapons fully unlocked and upgraded which will not only save some time in terms of enjoying the game’s full combat sector.

First of all, one will have to complete the game on a difficulty of his or her choice in order to unlock the Challenges of Olympus mode and then unlock the Combat Arena. In order to unlock the gear, choose Titan difficulty in the Arena and die for as many times it is needed for the game to ask you to switch to Easy Mode. Decline the switch and start up a new game to get the full weapon arsenal.

Get Bonus Play Items

There is a possibility to unlock several items which can be used in the Bonus Play game mode when one has finished the game but one has to bear in mind the fact that if any of these items are turned on, players will not have the option of gaining any trophies.

Hera’s Chalice: This item will slowly drain off your health but will not make you meet your demise. This is for those of you who want to have a hard time in completing it. This item is to be found when Hera falls in the garden.

Unlock Fear Kratos Costume

This costume can be unlocked to fill in your wardrobe with yet another amazing piece of outfit and it is called “Fear Kratos”. In order to unlock it, one has to finish the game on any difficulty of their liking and access the unlockable.