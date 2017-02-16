Google Chrome vs. Microsoft Edge – Best Windows 10 Browser

Microsoft has finally made that big step forward which consisted in completely replacing their faulty and rather outdated Internet Explorer with the addition of Windows 10. Users are still using two browsers despite the change and the competition, namely Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

Chrome will win big in terms of usability as it has the lion’s share of the market when it comes to users appealing to it on desktop systems as it is extremely fast and safe to use. With the inclusion of Microsoft Edge, there is another player which has joined the race we are sure that it will prove to be an interesting competition between them.

Features

Microsoft Edge come with a wide array of interesting features which include the likes of showing and hiding the favorites bar as well as the option to start some page settings. Microsoft Edge will win over Chrome in terms of having more readability options as well as privacy settings but on the other hand Chrome comes packed with useful features which will make the browsing experience bliss.

Google Chrome comes with amazing support for multi-platform synchronization as well as guest browsing and an enhanced settings option for privacy settings and password management. It comes with HTTPS certificate management and a lot of options which will enable users to operate with greater precision.

Default Search Engine

Microsoft Edge will now run behind other browsers when it comes to being the first choice of operating on Windows 10 taking into consideration that it does not have an option to choosing a different search engine for its users.

Google Chrome offers its users to use any search engine of their liking and it also offers the possibility to use any search engine which can be customized to their hearts content within the browser’s own toolbars.

Extension Support

As of now, Microsoft Edge is not supporting so many plug-ins which might come as an impediment for those who wish an extra degree of mingling around with the browser. The software giant might change this factor in the near future especially when taking into consideration that Chrome has support for a plethora of extensions which have as many uses including the likes of capturing screenshots, blocking adds or playing various media types.