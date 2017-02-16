Google Play Services to be Improved with Rumored Updates

Google Play store can now boast with millions of amazing apps which fill multiple purposes and they are not stopping here. The tech giant is allegedly trying to improve the service even more by adding a couple of features which will make our lives easier when it comes to choosing which app to install and the way we do so.

Over the last couple of years the company has thoroughly updated the app store which saw the addition of a lot of features which only have enhanced the way users were able to use it. The app saw some amazing UI changes and introduced a technique which could reduce the size of app updates by a huge margin.

It seems that the tech giant has some new improvements in store for their Play service and judging by the fact that they are not so widespread as we would want them to be, Google Play Store is going to list both the sale and original prices of discounted apps.

In addition to making the search for apps and discount more convenient to the user which will facilitate a better app browsing, it is also worth mentioning to note that these upcoming additions were already available in the movies, books as well as music sectors of the Google Play Store. For some reason they haven’t made their appearance over the apps and games sector and we cannot understand why.

Bear in mind however the fact that only a small amount of apps are displaying these changes and as the feature is yet to rise in popularity. Those apps which show the discounted price are DC-themed and they are strongly connected to web listings on Chrome.

Speaking of Chrome, Google is going to lift the ban which interdicted developers to offer their apps free of charge before returning them to the original price. Such as the previously mentioned factor, this feature appears to be already functioning on a limited amount of apps as well.

Its main competitor, the Windows Store has already made use of these features for a long time now and it was high time for Google to take into account this change which will only enhance the way in which app content is browsed.