iPhone 8 Rumors Regarding Specs and Design Will Make it a Top Contender for 2017

The release of Apple’s iPhone 8 will mark the tech giant’s 10th anniversary and we are all expecting for the new flagship smartphone to blow everyone’s mind in terms of innovation, design, specs as well as functionality. There are a lot of rumors which have surfaced the internet recently and we’ve come up with a top that displays the device’s features.

Display and Design

The new device is believed to come with a stainless steel back similar to the one found on the iPhone 4 as the aluminum panel will be most likely ditched in favor of a glass one which when paired with the steel back will offer the device some amazing looks.

This feature will allow external objects placed behind the device to be viewed through the screen, fact which screams Apple’s involvement in the Augmented Reality field which can only mean that the competition will get even fierce. The patent also shows an OLED screen which is manufactured with the partnership between Apple and Carl Zeiss.

The device is said to feature a bezel-less screen with curved edges on all sides. The model will come in two display variants, that of 5 and 5.9 inches and thanks to the bezel-less technology and curved edges, the images displayed on the phone will be something of the likes of an infinity pool.

Performance

Performance wise, the device is going to be powered by Apple’s homegrown A11 chipset based on a 10nm FinFET process. The model has been designed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and according to them it will bring an even better optimization and power consumption capacity to the device.

Important Features

The device is going to support wireless charging and the device will also come with a GPP bridge rectifier which will allow for this feature to run as smooth as possible. The device will also feature IP68 certification which means it will be able to withstand being submerged in 1.5 meters of water for as long as 30 minutes. An iris scanner is also rumored to make its appearance to the new device and Apple are going to even further cement the fact that they release the most secure devices on the market.

Camera wise, they are partnering with LG for developing a model which is compatible with 3D technology in order to make the device even more spectacular. The device is also rumored to feature LG’s Innotek 3D dual rear module. Pricing wise; it will not fall short of the $1000 dollar mark.