Mass Effect Andromeda is the Fourth Game in the Series Looking Fresher Than Ever

Mass Effect Andromeda is the latest installment in one of the most successful video game franchises ever made. The product of the creative collective over at BioWare, Mass Effect takes players through a space odyssey that regardless of the outcome, manages to leave players in awe. It has always featured an immersive type of gameplay experience, where you felt part of the story and not just an unimportant bystander. That is going to be even more so the case in Mass Effect Andromeda, where you take the reins of a new mission with a completely new crew. Keep reading to find out everything that Mass Effect Andromeda will bring to the table and how it promises to be the biggest title yet in the Mass Effect series.

Fresh faces

The journey we had alongside Commander Sheppard for the first three games was amazing. The adventurous perils through which we had fought and the relations we had sewn make for some pretty cool memories. However, there’s only so much adventure one person could take, we suppose.

The newest title will bring forth a completely new protagonist which will revitalize the face of the series. Alec Ryder by his name, the protagonist is assisted by a team of professionals that excel in their respective fields, including his two children Scott and Sara.

A brand new galaxy

After the events from previous iterations, the human race is in search of a new galaxy to call their home. You are part of a crew called the Pathfinder, which is tasked with scouting ahead and finding viable planets for inhabitation. Of course, it won’t be as easy as going to the first planet you see and declaring it your home, followed by the credits rolling down. But that’s the fun part. The new game will put a lot of emphasis on players taking the time to explore their surroundings and get to know each corner of each planet they visit. This time, we get tools to help us in that sense, such as the rover and the jetpack.

A new villain

If the previous trilogy had a lot of trouble being caused by the ancient Reaper race, the cast of Mass Effect Andromeda will be facing a new bad guy. The new race to play the role of the antagonist will be called the Kett, and there isn’t a lot of information on what they’re about, what they’re doing or how they’re going to affect us. We will learn those details as we play the game firsthand, slowly uncovering the plots made by the Kett that would prevent us from creating a new place to call home.