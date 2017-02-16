Microsoft Surface Pro 5 to come in April, high specs expected

Microsoft’s Surface hybrid devices are one of the biggest attractions on the tech market right now, and that has been the case for the past several seasons as far as sales and popularity are concerned. With a big success on the back of the Surface Pro 4, Microsoft is looking to further capitalize on the franchise by releasing the next iteration, namely the Surface Pro 5.

The next Surface Pro device has remained a mystery up until this point, with neither Microsoft nor other trusty sources disclosing any information about the upcoming 2-in-1 tablet or if it’s coming at all. Recent reports place the newest model of Apple’s iPad, namely the iPad Pro, in a release time frame that would see the Mac manufacturer launch its newest handheld device in April. This is a strong hint that we might see a Surface Pro 5 launch in April as well, since companies of their caliber are always looking to compete with one another and counter each other’s moves on the market.

Last month, Microsoft had also held a large discount sale of Surface Pro 4 devices. Allegedly, the Windows developer was trying to get rid of its remaining stocks in preparation for the arrival of the new kid on the block, Surface Pro 5.

Predicted specifications

The official specifications of the Surface Pro 5 are yet to be unveiled, but many are predicting a top of the line list of components for Microsoft’s anticipated machine. On top of these predictions is the latest generation of Intel processors, Kaby Lake. The tablet will reportedly come with an i7 processing unit that is bound to have no rival in terms or CPU power.

More reports are coming in regarding the screen and how Microsoft is going to release a device with 3D touch capabilities. Other components include a 16 GB of RAM capacity. It will be interesting to see what Microsoft brings to the table to top the success of its own device, the Surface Pro 4.