Moto G5 and G5 Plus Unconfirmed Specs Have Leaked Before MWC 2017

The Moto G5 and G5 Plus are Lenovo’s upcoming mid-rangers, but the company has kept its mouth shut and hasn’t talked about their specs yet, because they were set to be revealed at MWC event in Barcelona. On February 26, most likely will be confirmed all previously leaked details. A Spanish retailer has prematurely listed full specs of the two smartphones, as well as the official press renders, and below we’ll tell you what to expect.

We’ll start with the Moto G5, which is the smaller version that will sport a 5-inch Full HD screen. This model will be powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor that will be backed by 2GB of RAM and will have an internal memory of 32GB, which will be expandable with a microSD card. The physical dimensions of the phone will be 144.3 x 73 x 9.5mm, resulting in a total weight of 145 grams, and the internal components will be protected against water, thanks to a water repellent coating. On the back will be found a 13MP camera and a fingerprint scanner, while under the hood, a 2800mAh battery will pump up the juice. As for the front facing camera, it will support a resolution of 5MP. Unfortunately, the device will lack NFC support.

The Moto G5 Plus will have slightly better specs. It will feature a larger 5.2-inch Full HD screen protected with Gorilla Glass 3, a Snapdragon 625 processor backed by 2GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 12MP rear camera with dual autofocus, which in the leaked photos, appears with a hump, a 5MP selfie snapper, a 3000mAh battery that will support TurboPower charging, and it will measure 150.2 x 74 x 7.9mm. It will be 10 grams heavier than its brother and will support NFC.

Both devices will run on Android 7.0 Nougat and will be available in two variants of colors: Lunar Grey and Fine Gold. Lenovo has made their exterior of aluminum, which was precision-crafted, while the Moto G5 will have the company’s logo on the side.